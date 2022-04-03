Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of REMX opened at $121.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $126.01.

