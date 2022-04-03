Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PARA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $37.40 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

