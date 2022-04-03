Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $20.72 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.