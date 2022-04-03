Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.66 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $15.26 or 0.00033041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $47.48 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.78 or 0.07529249 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,256.96 or 1.00144487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,170 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

