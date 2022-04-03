Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 81,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $270.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 225,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 114,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 75,587 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 783,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Park Aerospace by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,673 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

