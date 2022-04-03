Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

PCYG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 67,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

