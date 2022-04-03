Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp’s (NASDAQ:PCXCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Parsec Capital Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:PCXCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 4th. Parsec Capital Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Parsec Capital Acquisitions’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ PCXCU opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

