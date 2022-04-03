PARSIQ Price Up 5.9% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $44.86 million and $757,062.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00306238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004751 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.31 or 0.01410274 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

