PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $43.29 million and $1.65 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00298120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.77 or 0.01399955 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

