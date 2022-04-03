Paul J. Sekhri Sells 11,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

