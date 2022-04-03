Paychex, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.87 on Friday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

