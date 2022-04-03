Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.27.

Paychex stock opened at $138.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31. Paychex has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $140.67.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,510,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

