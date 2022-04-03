Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,477 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BTU traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,468,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.