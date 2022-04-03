PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.0812 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $110.05 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039219 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00108534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.