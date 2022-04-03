Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.83. 73,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,256. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $634.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

