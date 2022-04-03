Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

