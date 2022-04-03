Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,061. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $110.17.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

