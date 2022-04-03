PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

