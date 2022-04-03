PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNNT. Raymond James upped their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 26.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

