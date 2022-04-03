Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.14.

Pentair stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,173,000 after buying an additional 60,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pentair by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

