Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $948.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will report $948.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $941.73 million and the highest is $951.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $865.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $117,523,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after buying an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,845,000 after buying an additional 675,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after buying an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. 1,489,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,485. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

