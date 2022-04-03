Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

PRFT stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.29. The company had a trading volume of 224,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.29. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

