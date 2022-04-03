Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $62.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $827,173,000 after purchasing an additional 388,510 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after buying an additional 190,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after buying an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.92. 2,071,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

