PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTR. StockNews.com began coverage on PetroChina in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PetroChina by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 250,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $6,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $5,950,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 301.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 126,018 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in PetroChina by 60.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the period.

Shares of PTR traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. 186,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

