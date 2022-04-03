Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $14.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.03.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 27,697,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,496,844. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.