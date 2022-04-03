PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.01

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 554,308 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50.

In other PetroNeft Resources news, insider Eskil Jersing acquired 768,807 shares of PetroNeft Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £23,064.21 ($30,212.48).

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

