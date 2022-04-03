P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.18% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

