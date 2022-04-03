Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

