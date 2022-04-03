Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Phoenix Global Resources stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.68. Phoenix Global Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97.

About Phoenix Global Resources

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

