Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Phoenix Global Resources stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.68. Phoenix Global Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97.
