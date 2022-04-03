Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
