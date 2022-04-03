Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 279,575 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

