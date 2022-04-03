Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.82) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phreesia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.