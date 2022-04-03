Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.