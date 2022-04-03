Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $22,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

