Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Phunware reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phunware.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phunware by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $251.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

