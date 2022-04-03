Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 29,310,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,034,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $152.06. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,382,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

