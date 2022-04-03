Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,743 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ping Identity were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 11.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $27.26 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

