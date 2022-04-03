Piper Sandler Comments on Expensify, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expensify in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $18.26 on Friday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

