Piper Sandler Comments on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of PNFP opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.