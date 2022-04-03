Piper Sandler Comments on Truist Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

