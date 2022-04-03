Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.

Shares of TCBI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 163,015 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

