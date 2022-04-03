Piper Sandler Weighs in on ACV Auctions Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.83. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

