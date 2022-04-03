Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 2,950,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,126. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $110,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

