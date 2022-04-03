Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.17.
PLNT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.69. 600,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,504. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 174,534 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
