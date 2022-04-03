Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

NYSE POLY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,421. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.84. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POLY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,331,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,147,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,189,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.