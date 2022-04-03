PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $49.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.