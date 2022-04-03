Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.19

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.19 and traded as high as C$17.11. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at C$16.98, with a volume of 47,538 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.55.
Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:PIF)
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
