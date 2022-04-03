PolkaCover Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.69 or 0.07518092 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.76 or 1.00232440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054528 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

