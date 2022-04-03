Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. 23,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 4,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

