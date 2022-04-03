Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POWL. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Powell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of POWL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 67,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,102. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $236.10 million, a PE ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.32. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.57 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is -693.33%.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope purchased 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 147.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

