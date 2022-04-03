Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.33 and last traded at $83.33. Approximately 24 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

